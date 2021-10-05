wrestling / News

ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, Violence Unlimited Open Challenge, Latest TV Video Highlights

October 5, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Weekend - VLNCE ULTD Open Challenge

– Here’s this weekend’s ROH TV lineup:

* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) Eight-Man Tag Match Open Challenge
* Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. Alex Zayne & Taylor Rust

– Here are the latest weekly ROH TV video highlights:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading