ROH News: This Week’s TV Lineup, Violence Unlimited Open Challenge, Latest TV Video Highlights
October 5, 2021
– Here’s this weekend’s ROH TV lineup:
* Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, Chris Dickinson & Homicide) Eight-Man Tag Match Open Challenge
* Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. Alex Zayne & Taylor Rust
– Here are the latest weekly ROH TV video highlights:
