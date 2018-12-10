ROH News: Tommy Dreamer Thanks ROH For Help, Meet and Greets Announced For ROH TV Taping On Saturday

– Tommy Dreamer thanked Ring of Honor and ROH COO Joe Koff for allowing the Briscoes to work his House of Hardcore event this past Saturday in Philadelphia. The team beat Teddy Hart and Rich Swann. They are under exclusive contract to ROH and can only wrestle in the US with ROH’s blessing. ROH went out of their way to help Dreamer after several other talents cancelled due to injury and other reasons. PCO was one of those talents, although he didn’t back out due to his new ROH contract.

– ROH will hold a TV taping at the 2300 Arena on Saturday. The lineup includes:

*ROH TV Champion Jeff Cobb vs. Luchasaurus in a Proving Ground Match.

*CMLL star Rush vs. TK O’Ryan.

*Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tracy Williams.

*PJ Black vs. Juice Robinson.

*The Young Bucks, Cody and Adam Page make what appears to be their final appearance in ROH.

*Thunder Rosa and Holidead, Best Friends, Britt Baker and more scheduled to appear.

There will also be several meet and greets two hours before bell time. A purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 or personal item.

$40 Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson)

$40 Cody & Brandi Rhodes

$30 CMLL’s Rush

$30 ROH World Television Champion Jeff Cobb

$30 Zack Sabre Jr

$30 Tenille Dashwood

$30 Kelly Klein

$30 The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser & Brian Milonas)