ROH News: Trent Seven Appears At Final Battle, Feed Cuts Out On FITE, Top Flight Brawls With the JAS

– Trent Seven, who made his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Rampage, also made an appearance at ROH Final Battle. He was shown in the crowd during the Pure Championship match between Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia.

– The feed on FITE cut out briefly during FITE as Wheeler Yuta made his entrance. It eventually came back when Garcia made his.

– Before the Pure title match, Top Flight and the team of Angelo Parker and Matt Menard brawled backstage and around ringside.