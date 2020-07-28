wrestling / News

ROH News: TV Taping Location Update Note, Jay Lethal Gives a Tour of His Gym

July 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Ring of Honor ROH Honor Reigns Supreme Cary Silkin ROH TV

PWInsider reports that when Ring of Honor (ROH) starts taping empty arena content for the promotion’s TV show, the plan is to film it in the Maryland area.

– ROH released a video of Jay Lethal giving a tour of his gym. That video is available in the player below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jay Lethal, ROH, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading