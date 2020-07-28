wrestling / News
ROH News: TV Taping Location Update Note, Jay Lethal Gives a Tour of His Gym
– PWInsider reports that when Ring of Honor (ROH) starts taping empty arena content for the promotion’s TV show, the plan is to film it in the Maryland area.
– ROH released a video of Jay Lethal giving a tour of his gym. That video is available in the player below.
