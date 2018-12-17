ROH News: Update On Expiring Deals For SCU, Elite Farewell Said To Be Emotional, Video Of PCO and Brody King’s Debut

– PWInsider reports that the ROH deals for SCU members Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Scorpio Sky all end at the end of 2018. There was a belief at the Philadelphia TV tapings that Daniels will work the January TV tapings in Florida.

– As we previously reported, PCO and Brody King made their ROH debuts by teaming with Marty Scurll as Villain Enterprises. You can see a clip of that below.

"The Villain" @MartyScurll's friends may have left him, but that doesn't mean he can't make new friends. Welcome to Villain Enterprises! pic.twitter.com/gdcH1Tswy5 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) December 16, 2018

– It was said to be emotional at the 2300 Arena after The Elite worked their last scheduled ROH match at the TV taping on Saturday. There were people tearing up as they went to the back, as it was believed to be the end of an era for the company.