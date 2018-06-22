ROH News: Updated Card For Fairfax Excellence, Video of 2010 Match With Seth Rollins & Austin Aries

– ROH has an updated card for their Fairfax Excellence show, which takes place on June 30th in Fairfax, Virginia. The card is below; you can get tickets here.

* Women of Honor Championship Match: Sumie Sakai vs. Hazuki

* Women of Honor Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Karen Q vs. Kelly Klein vs. Madison Rayne vs. Tenille Dashwood

* The Young Bucks and Adam Page vs. EVIL, SANADA, and BUSHI

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

– ROH posted the following Flashback match from 2010, featuring Austin Aries and Kenny King vs. Roderick Strong and Tyler Black (Seth Rollins):