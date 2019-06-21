– Ring of Honor is teasing that the fourth member of Villain Enterprises will be revealed next weekend during the Best in the World tour.

– The Best in the World PPV pre-show will air live on ROH’s YouTube channel and ROH’s website.

– As reported yesterday, Colt Cabana is currently questionable for next week’s Best in the World event with a lower body injury. A decision will be made on his status in the next week. He is currently scheduled to team with Nick Aldis to face The Briscoe Brothers at the event.

– Kevin Eck is teasing the return of a former ROH Tag Team Champion next week. Eck also teased that an international star who has competed in ROH in the past will be returning on a full-time basis.

– Current lineup for Best in the World on June 28:

*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb.

*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido.

*Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham: Pure Rules Match.

*Rush vs. Flip Gordon.

*Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis & NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe.

Current lineup for June 29 TV Taping:

*The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee.

*Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham.

*Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon.

*Krissy Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai.

*Josh Woods vs. Silas Young.