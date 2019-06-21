wrestling / News

ROH News: Villain Enterprises Fourth Member, Colt Cabana Update, More

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– Ring of Honor is teasing that the fourth member of Villain Enterprises will be revealed next weekend during the Best in the World tour.

– The Best in the World PPV pre-show will air live on ROH’s YouTube channel and ROH’s website.

As reported yesterday, Colt Cabana is currently questionable for next week’s Best in the World event with a lower body injury. A decision will be made on his status in the next week. He is currently scheduled to team with Nick Aldis to face The Briscoe Brothers at the event.

Kevin Eck is teasing the return of a former ROH Tag Team Champion next week. Eck also teased that an international star who has competed in ROH in the past will be returning on a full-time basis.

– Current lineup for Best in the World on June 28:

*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb.

*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido.

*Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham: Pure Rules Match.

*Rush vs. Flip Gordon.

*Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee.

*NWA Champion Nick Aldis & NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe.

Current lineup for June 29 TV Taping:

*The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee.

*Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham.

*Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon.

*Krissy Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai.

*Josh Woods vs. Silas Young.

