wrestling / News
ROH News: Villain Enterprises Fourth Member, Colt Cabana Update, More
– Ring of Honor is teasing that the fourth member of Villain Enterprises will be revealed next weekend during the Best in the World tour.
– The Best in the World PPV pre-show will air live on ROH’s YouTube channel and ROH’s website.
– As reported yesterday, Colt Cabana is currently questionable for next week’s Best in the World event with a lower body injury. A decision will be made on his status in the next week. He is currently scheduled to team with Nick Aldis to face The Briscoe Brothers at the event.
– Kevin Eck is teasing the return of a former ROH Tag Team Champion next week. Eck also teased that an international star who has competed in ROH in the past will be returning on a full-time basis.
– Current lineup for Best in the World on June 28:
*ROH Champion Matt Taven vs. Jeff Cobb.
*ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor vs. Bandido.
*Silas Young vs. Jonathan Gresham: Pure Rules Match.
*Rush vs. Flip Gordon.
*Dalton Castle vs. Dragon Lee.
*NWA Champion Nick Aldis & NWA National Champion Colt Cabana vs. Jay & Mark Briscoe.
Current lineup for June 29 TV Taping:
*The Briscoes vs. Rush & Dragon Lee.
*Jeff Cobb vs. Dalton Castle vs. Kenny King vs. Jonathan Gresham.
*Marty Scurll vs. Flip Gordon.
*Krissy Rivera vs. Sumie Sakai.
*Josh Woods vs. Silas Young.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Confronting Him Backstage At Great American Bash 1999 Over Prank
- Kevin Owens Critiques WWE’s Execution of the Wild Card Rule as ‘Loosely Defined’ and ‘Loosely Enforced’
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face