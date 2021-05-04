wrestling / News
ROH News: Week By Week Examines Power Shifts, Joe Hendry Breaks Down Tony Deppen’s Title Win
May 4, 2021
– This week’s ROH Week By Week is out, showcasing the power shifts in the promotion’s faction wars and more. That video is available below.
– The latest ROH Technique Tuesday is available, featuring Joe Hendry breaking down Tony Deppen winning the TV title from Tracy Williams:
