ROH News: Weekend TV Highlights, Joe Hendry Looks at ROH 19th Anniversary
March 16, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH has released the latest weekly TV video highlights:
– For today’s Technique Tuesday, Joe Hendry will look at three matches that could shape the face of the ROH 19th Anniversary event this month. That video debuts later today at 10:00 am EST and can be viewed here:
