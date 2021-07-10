wrestling / News
ROH News: Weekend TV Lineup, Best in the World’s Greatest Matches
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
– There will be one more ROH TV episode for this weekend ahead of Sunday’s Best in the World event. Here’s the lineup:
* The Foundation’s Jay Lethal & ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Violence Unlimited’s Brody King & ROH Television Champion Tony Deppen vs. La Faccion Ingobernable’s Dragon Lee and Kenny King
* Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black
* Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Keys & Dante Caballero
– ROH streamed Best in the World’s Greatest matches ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view event. You can check out the full video compilation below:
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman No Longer A Part of WWE Talking Smack, Change Said To Be Permanent
- WWE Summerslam Main Event & Roman Reigns’ Opponent Said To Be Locked In
- Jim Ross Recalls Jim Herd Firing Ric Flair From WCW In 1991 Over Contract Dispute, Flair Signing With WWE
- Jeff Jarrett On Laying Down For Hulk Hogan At Bash At The Beach 2000, Backstage Drama Surrounding Finish Of The Match