ROH News: Weekend TV Lineup, Best in the World’s Greatest Matches

– There will be one more ROH TV episode for this weekend ahead of Sunday’s Best in the World event. Here’s the lineup:

* The Foundation’s Jay Lethal & ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Violence Unlimited’s Brody King & ROH Television Champion Tony Deppen vs. La Faccion Ingobernable’s Dragon Lee and Kenny King

* Flip Gordon vs. PJ Black

* Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. Joe Keys & Dante Caballero

– ROH streamed Best in the World’s Greatest matches ahead of Sunday’s pay-per-view event. You can check out the full video compilation below: