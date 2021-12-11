wrestling / News

ROH News: Weekend TV Lineup, More Road to Final Battle Videos

December 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV Eli Isom vs. EC3

– Besides tonight’s Final Battle event, ROH still has another episode of ROH TV airing this weekend on Sinclair Broadcasting affiliates, NESN, CHARGE, and Stadium. Here’s the lineup:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Sledge vs. PCO
* EC3 vs. Eli Isom
* Miranda Alize vs. Chelsea Green

– ROH also released Road to Final Battle match videos for EC3 vs. Flamita and Shane Taylor Promotions vs. VLNCE UNLTD:


More Trending Stories

article topics :

Final Battle, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading