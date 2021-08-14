wrestling / News
ROH News: Weekend TV Preview, Champions vs. All-Stars Match, Preview for Flip Gordon vs. Bandido at Glory By Honor
August 14, 2021
– Here’s this weekend’s ROH TV lineup:
* Champions vs. All-Stars 10-Man Tag Match: ROH World Champion Bandido, World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, World Tag Team Champions Chris Dickinson and Homicide vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe, EC3, Flip Gordon and Josh Woods
* Women’s World Title Tournament First Round: Max The Impaler vs. Holidead
– Ring of Honor has released a new preview video for Flip Gordon vs. Bandido at Glory By Honor Night 1. The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can check out the preview video below:
