ROH News: Weekly TV Highlights, Joe Hendry Breaks Down Jay Lethal Earning a Title Shot
March 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released the latest video highlights for last weekend’s edition of ROH TV:
– For today’s edition of ROH Technique Tuesdays, Joe Hendry will break down Jay Lethal earning a title shot against RUSH at the 19th Anniversary event. Today’s episode debuts at 10:00 am EST and will be available in the player below:
