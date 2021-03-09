wrestling / News

ROH News: Weekly TV Highlights, Joe Hendry Breaks Down Jay Lethal Earning a Title Shot

March 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal

– Ring of Honor (ROH) released the latest video highlights for last weekend’s edition of ROH TV:



– For today’s edition of ROH Technique Tuesdays, Joe Hendry will break down Jay Lethal earning a title shot against RUSH at the 19th Anniversary event. Today’s episode debuts at 10:00 am EST and will be available in the player below:

