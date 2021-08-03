wrestling / News
ROH News: Weekly TV Highlights, Handicap Match Featured on Today’s Week By Week
August 3, 2021 | Posted by
– ROH released some video highlights for the latest episode of weekly TV. The last episode featured the start of the Women’s Championship Tournament. You can view those clips below:
– ROH Week By Week debuts today at 1:00 pm EST. Today’s show features Mike Bennett facing the Righteous in a handicap match. That video is available below:
