ROH News: Weekly TV Lineup, TV Title Match Set, Latest Video Highlights
November 16, 2021 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor has the following lineup set for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:
* ROH TV Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Dalton Castle
* Pure Rules Match: Brian Johnson vs. John Walters
* Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mandy Leon (The winner will challenge ROH Women’s World Champion at Final Battle)
– Also, here are the latest weekly TV video highlights:
