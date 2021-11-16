wrestling / News

ROH News: Weekly TV Lineup, TV Title Match Set, Latest Video Highlights

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo, Jay Lethal, ROH Week By Week

– Ring of Honor has the following lineup set for this weekend’s edition of ROH TV:

* ROH TV Championship: Dragon Lee (c) vs. Dalton Castle
* Pure Rules Match: Brian Johnson vs. John Walters
* Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mandy Leon (The winner will challenge ROH Women’s World Champion at Final Battle)

– Also, here are the latest weekly TV video highlights:



More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading