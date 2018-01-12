ROH News: Women Of Honor Tournament Matches Revealed, More Best of 2017 Awards, Women of Honor No DQ Match

– Ring of Honor has announced the first matches for the Women of Honor Championship tournament. Mandy Leon will battle Madison Rayne, while Brandi Rhodes will take on Karen Q in the first round. The matches take place at the company’s tapings on January 20th in Nashville, along with one as-yet-unannounced tournament match.

A total of eight first-round matches will take place. The announcement of the matches is below:

On January 20th @MadisonRayne and @MandyLeonxo face off in the first round of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament! https://t.co/0BhKHMhrkP pic.twitter.com/xqvi1WZ8lR — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 10, 2018

At Music City Excellence @TheBrandiRhodes will take on @karenmeee in the first round of the Women of Honor Championship Tournament! https://t.co/fFhC1kREmU pic.twitter.com/E4UDkV5r2X — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 12, 2018

– The company has announced more winners of their Best of 2017 awards, which were determined by fan vote. The Young Bucks won Tag Team of the Year as well as Feud of the Year, Match of the Year and Moment of the Year for their match at Supercard of Honor XI. Marty Scurll won Best Final Battle Entrance and Will Ospreay’s Oscutter won Move of the Year.

– Here is a the Women of Honor No DQ match Deonna Purrazzo and Karen Q, with Madison Rayne on commentary. Purazzo won the match after stomped Karen’s arm in a chair and then getting her to tap out: