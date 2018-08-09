UPDATED: ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Sells 9,000 Tickets Day One

UPDATE: Ring of Honor General Manager Greg Gilliland spoke with Pwinsider.com, and spoke about the MSG ticket sales, stating that it was “Amazing”, and that the show was “history in the making.” Gilliland also confirmed the 9,000 tickets sold reports, which is a record for first-day ROH ticket sales.

ORIGINAL: According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard special, which will take place next April over WrestleMania weekend Madison Square Garden sold 9,000 tickets during yesterday’s pre-sale. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, with the expectation that they will either sell out or be close to sold out after Friday. For a comparison, ROH’s WrestleMania weekend show last year only sold 3,000 tickets at much lower prices the first week they were put on sale and sold 6,000 overall. WWE’s last show in MSG in July, featuring Ronda Rousey’s debut in the building and Undertaker’s first match in MSG in eight years, drew 13,000 fans.