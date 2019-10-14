wrestling / News

Various News: NJPW WK 14 Presser, ROH Stars Visit Children’s Hospital, More

October 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– NJPW will hold a press conference at 2 a.m. ET regarding Wrestle Kingdom 14. The press conference will stream live on njpwworld.com.

– Ring of Honor Wrestling stars Matt Taven, Caprice Coleman and Amy Rose visited the kids at Ochsner Hospital for Children in New Orleans this past Friday prior to ROH “Glory by Honor” live event at UNO Lakefront Arena the following day.

– ROH released a throwback match featuring Tommaso Ciampa vs. Jay Lethal from Supercard of Honor VIII in 2014.

NJPW, ROH

