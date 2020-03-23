wrestling / News
ROH News: ROH Has No Live Events Until June, Matt Taven Talks Toys, ROH Highlights For The Week
March 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Ian Riccaboni has started a new video series called ‘Ian Talks Toys’, in which he, you guessed it, talks toys with ROH wrestlers. The first guest is former world champion Matt Taven. You can watch the first episode in the video below.
– Ring of Honor has cancelled all of their spring events due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak. The next scheduled live events for the promotion include Dallas on June 5 and San Antonio on June 6.
– ROH has released the following highlight videos from this week’s Ring of Honor wrestling TV shows. Check out the clips below:
