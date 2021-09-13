wrestling / News
ROH Not Currently Scheduled For More Live Events For Rest of 2021
September 12, 2021 | Posted by
ROH Death Before Dishonor may be the company’s final live event this year, as the company is currently holding off on events due to the pandemic. PWInsider reports that ROH had plans to run several live events this fall but have decided to wait over concerns about how the pandemic’s Delta variant-fueled surge may affect touring.
The company will tape their next set of TV shows on Monday and Tuesday in Philadelphia, with November tapings set for Baltimore. As far as live events go, decisions will apparently be made on a “week to week” basis.
It has not yet been decided whether Final Battle will take place in front of fans. It is currently tentatively set for Baltimore.
