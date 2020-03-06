ROH Offering Special War of the Worlds Tour Ticket To Honorclub Subscribers

Ring of Honor has announced they are offering a special ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds tour ticket to Honorclub subscribers. Here’s a press release:

ROH REWARDS HONORCLUB MEMBERS WITH EXCLUSIVE OFFER ON WAR OF THE WORLDS TICKETS

As a special treat for HonorClub members, Ring of Honor is offering a 20 percent discount on tickets for any and all shows on the upcoming War of the Worlds tour.

HonorClub is “More than a Network” and this exclusive offer is another way that ROH is rewarding the greatest fans in pro wrestling for their loyal support.

Tickets for all four War of the Worlds shows, which will feature world class matches with stars from both ROH and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, go on sale next Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

The tour kicks off on May 6 in Buffalo before heading to Toronto on May 7, Kalamazoo (Mich.) on May 9, and concluding in Chicago on May 10.

To be eligible for the 20 percent ticket discount, members must be an active subscriber as of March 9, 2020. To receive your discount, please visit ROHWrestling.com and access your user profile page. Your User ID is your unique coupon code to be used when ordering tickets. Please enter this when completing your purchase to receive 20 percent off your entire order. For assistance with your order, please email [email protected] .

A staple since 2014, the War of the Worlds tour features dream matches, title bouts, and first-time matchups you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW.

Keep it locked on ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for talent and match

Announcements. Don’t miss your opportunity to see the stars of ROH and NJPW live!

ROH/NJPW PRESENT WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR 2020

Wednesday, May 6: Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Ted Reeve Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Mich., 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 10: The Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park, Ill., 7 p.m.