ROH Offering Transportation Between Bullet Club Beach Party and Supercard of Honor

– If you’re looking at attending Supercard of Honor in April but are hitting up the Bullet Club Beach Party first, ROH has good news for you. The company annnounced that they are providing round-trip transportation to Supercard of Honor following the Beach Party, as you can see below:

Following the Bullet Club Beach Party at Whiskey Joe’s, Ring of Honor is providing round-trip bus transportation to Supercard of Honor in Lakeland, FL (45 minutes away).

The bus will return passengers to Marriott Tampa Westshore, the Official Hotel of Wrestlecon 2020, and Whiskey Joe’s!

Passengers will receive an exclusive and limited-edition merchandise item at the time of boarding!

Tickets for the Supercard of Honor x Bullet Club Beach Party Bus will go on sale on Wednesday, February 12 at 9am Eastern.

Ticket sales are final. No exchanges. No modifications. No refunds. No returns.

SCHEDULE

Depart from:

Whiskey Joe’s Tampa, 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607

• Boarding begins @ 4:00pm

• Departs @ 4:30pm

Arrive to:

RP Funding Center, 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815

• Arrives @ ~5:15pm

Depart from:

RP Funding Center, 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815

• Boarding begins immediately following the end of the show

• Departs @ 11:15pm

Arrive to:

Stop 1: Marriott Tampa Westshore, 1001 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607

• Arrives @ ~12:00am

Stop 2: Whiskey Joe’s Tampa, 7720 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607

• Arrives @ ~12:15am