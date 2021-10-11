wrestling / News
ROH Officially Announces Final Battle 2021 For December
ROH has announced the details for ROH Final Battle 2021 for December. The company announced on Monday that the PPV is officially set for December 11th in Baltimore, Maryland.
The announcement notes that ticket details will be announced soon, so the show will have live fans in attendance in some capacity.
The full announcement reads:
FINAL BATTLE PAY-PER-VIEW SET FOR SATURDAY, DEC. 11 IN BALTIMORE
Final Battle, Ring of Honor’s ultimate pay-per-view show of the year, returns to Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11.
Final Battle has been ROH’s biggest annual event since the company’s inception in 2002. The star-studded extravaganza has produced a multitude of memorable moments, including Match of the Year winners and five ROH World Title changes.
Scores will be settled, championships will be decided, and the best wrestlers on the planet will pull out all the stops at Final Battle.
Final Battle is available on pay-per-view and streaming live for HonorClub.
Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for ticket on-sale information so that you can join us in Baltimore to experience Final Battle and The Best Wrestling on the Planet live!