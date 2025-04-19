wrestling / News

ROH On Honor Club Results 4.18.25: Bandido & Komander Team Up, More

April 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 4-18-25 Image Credit: ROH

Bandido joined forces with Komander on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from Friday’s HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Bandido & Komander def. The Infantry
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons of Texas def. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
* Sammy Guevara def. Lee Johnson
* Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds def. Jon Cruz & Rosario Grillo
* Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Charles Mason, Love Doug & TJ Crawford
* Atlantis Jr., Esfinge & Fuego def. Zandokan Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Euforia

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading