ROH On Honor Club Results 4.18.25: Bandido & Komander Team Up, More
April 18, 2025 | Posted by
Bandido joined forces with Komander on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from Friday’s HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Bandido & Komander def. The Infantry
* ROH Six Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons of Texas def. Johnny TV & MxM Collection
* Sammy Guevara def. Lee Johnson
* Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds def. Jon Cruz & Rosario Grillo
* Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Charles Mason, Love Doug & TJ Crawford
* Atlantis Jr., Esfinge & Fuego def. Zandokan Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Euforia
