ROH On Honor Club Results 5.29.25: Rhyno Teams With Hologram, More
The latest ROH On HonorClub featured Rhino in action and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* La Catalina def. Trish Adora
* Taya Valkyrie vowed in a backstage promo that she would win the ROH Pure Title Tournament.
* Lance Archer def. Diego Hill
* Athena’s return to ROH was announced for next week.
* ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Showcase ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Matt Mako
* ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Showcase Torneo Cibernetico Match: Neon, Valiente, Virus, Hologram & Blue Panther def. Dr. Cerebro, Xelhua, Volador Jr. & Los Infernales
* Satnam Singh def. Facade.
* Hologram & Rhino def. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
.@thetayavalkyrie says she's the definition of 'Pure,' but can she become the first-ever ROH Women's Pure Champion?
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/9L8s6XeHpR
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 29, 2025
The ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG RETURNS NEXT WEEK!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/UJhNsORGfp
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 29, 2025
