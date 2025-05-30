wrestling / News

ROH On Honor Club Results 5.29.25: Rhyno Teams With Hologram, More

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Image Credit: ROH

The latest ROH On HonorClub featured Rhino in action and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* La Catalina def. Trish Adora
* Taya Valkyrie vowed in a backstage promo that she would win the ROH Pure Title Tournament.
* Lance Archer def. Diego Hill
* Athena’s return to ROH was announced for next week.
* ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Showcase ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. Matt Mako
* ACTION DEAN~!!!2 Showcase Torneo Cibernetico Match: Neon, Valiente, Virus, Hologram & Blue Panther def. Dr. Cerebro, Xelhua, Volador Jr. & Los Infernales
* Satnam Singh def. Facade.
* Hologram & Rhino def. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading