ROH On Honor Club Results 7.17.25: Hechihero Battles Angelico, More
July 17, 2025 | Posted by
Hechicero battled in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Atlantis Jr. def. Lee Johnson
* Diamante def. Maya World
* Jay Lethal def. Michael Oku
* The Frat House partied around the Dallas area in a vignette after their loss at Supercard of Honor.
* Hechicero def. Angelico. Rocky Romero and Hechicero attacked Angelico and Serpentico post-match and Hologram made the save.
