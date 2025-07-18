ROH On Honor Club Results 7.17.25: Hechihero Battles Angelico, More

Hechicero battled in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Atlantis Jr. def. Lee Johnson

* Diamante def. Maya World

* Jay Lethal def. Michael Oku

* The Frat House partied around the Dallas area in a vignette after their loss at Supercard of Honor.

* Hechicero def. Angelico. Rocky Romero and Hechicero attacked Angelico and Serpentico post-match and Hologram made the save.

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1945990146597466443