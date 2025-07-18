wrestling / News

ROH On Honor Club Results 7.17.25: Hechihero Battles Angelico, More

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 7-17-25 Image Credit: ROH

Hechicero battled in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Atlantis Jr. def. Lee Johnson

* Diamante def. Maya World

* Jay Lethal def. Michael Oku

* The Frat House partied around the Dallas area in a vignette after their loss at Supercard of Honor.

* Hechicero def. Angelico. Rocky Romero and Hechicero attacked Angelico and Serpentico post-match and Hologram made the save.

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1945990146597466443

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH, ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading