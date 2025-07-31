wrestling / News
ROH On Honor Club Results 7.31.25: Bandido Defends World Title, More
ROH held their latest show on HonorClub on Thursday, with the World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Hologram & Tomohiro Ishii def. MxM Collection
* A video package recapped Athena’s match against Alex Windsor
* Gringo Loco def. Jon Cruz
* Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson) def. Jimmy Jacobs
* Pure Rules Match: Xelhua def. Virus
* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bandido def. Adam Priest
Jon Cruz steps into a major matchup as he faces @GringoLocoOG right now on ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub!https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/Tyil3Uu0fU
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 31, 2025
The Zombie Princess is back!
Jimmy Jacobs returns to Ring of Honor to challenge the undefeated @_BlakeChristian right now ROH TV!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub!https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/UkWAiA4wIs
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 31, 2025
It’s main event time as the ROH World Title is on the line.
Champion @bandidowrestler defends against challenger @Adam_Priest_!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub!https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/2p7lR7pEzz
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 31, 2025
