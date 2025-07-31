ROH On Honor Club Results 7.31.25: Bandido Defends World Title, More

ROH held their latest show on HonorClub on Thursday, with the World Title on the line and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* Hologram & Tomohiro Ishii def. MxM Collection

* A video package recapped Athena’s match against Alex Windsor

* Gringo Loco def. Jon Cruz

* Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson) def. Jimmy Jacobs

* Pure Rules Match: Xelhua def. Virus

* ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Bandido def. Adam Priest

