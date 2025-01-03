ROH On HonorClub Results 1.2.25: Komander Battles QT Marshall, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Thursday, with Komander taking on QT Marshall and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s Television Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Hanako

* A vignette featured Shane Taylor Promotions with Taylor discussing how people only cared about what you do once you’re at the top and not what you did to get there. He said they would go to war against anyone who got in their way.

* Lio Rush & Action Andretti def. The Rottweilers

* The Sons of Texas appeared in a post-Final Battle vignette and Dustin Rhodes praised Sammy Guevara for being a great partner. They challenged The House of Torture for Wrestle Dynasty and said that they had accepted the challenge.

* Harley Cameron def. Ashley Vox

* Lexy Nair interviewed Red Velvet, with Leyla Hirsch interrupting right away and taking issue with Velvet’s methods. Velvet offered Hirsch a title match on her own time.

* Shane Taylor Promotions def. Iron Savages & Dark Order

* 2023 ROH Death Before Dishonor Women’s World Championship Match: Athena (c) def. Willow Nightingale

* ROH World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Komander fought QT Marshall to a time-limit draw. Marshall gets a future title match as a result.