ROH On HonorClub Results 1.23.25: Komander Defends TV Title, More
ROH On HonorClub aired its 100th episode on Thursday, with a TV Title match and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Mark Briscoe cut a promo congratulating ROH on eaching 100 episodes in its current era and said he hoped for 100 more.
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander def. QT Marshall. Lee Marshall appeared on the ramp after and called for a World Television Title match.
* Leila Grey def. Marti Belle
* The Outrunners def. Jon Cruz & Rosario Grillo
* Athena cut a promo celebrating ROH’s 100 episodes and said she’d be back soon.
* The Beast Mortos def. Lord Crewe
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match from International Challenge 2006: Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. Blood Generation
* Leila Grey was interviewed by Lexy Nair and said she intended to win the ROH Women’s World Television Championship, challenging Red Velvet for next week.
* Taya Valkyrie def. Lady Frost
* Jacked Jameson met with Griff Garrison, Cole Karter & Preston Vance and pitched a faction called The Fraternity. The three talked if over and said they would think about it.
* The Gates of Agony def. Terry Yaki & Joey Lucas
* Chris Jericho appeared and congratulated ROH on 100 episodes.
* Katsuyori Shibata def. Shane Taylor. Shane Taylor Promotions attacked Shiata after the match until Daniel Garcia & The Undisputed Kingdom made the save.
* Don Callis & Konosuke Takeshita challenged Katsuyori Shibata for a match at AEW Collision Homecoming for the AEW International Championship.
.@JackedJameson seeks new recruits, but @realcolekarter, @griffgarrison1 & @Pres10Vance aren't buying in.
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 24, 2025
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 24, 2025
