ROH On HonorClub Results 2.13.25: Komander Defends ROH TV Title, More
The latest episode of ROH On Honorclub saw Komander defend the ROH TV Championship, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the show below, per Fightful:
* Jay Lethal def. Mason Madden
* A vignette played set last week with Athena taking Billie Starkz, calling her an imbecile and saying that she has been trying to save Billie. She said Starkz was nothing and yelled at her to get it together.
* Harley Cameron def. Billie Starkz
* AEW International Championship Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita def. Tommy Billington
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson).
* The Outrunners def. Grizzled Young Veterans
* Serena Deeb interrupted an interview with Queen Aminata and challenged her to a Pure Rules match. Aminata accepted.
* Ricochet def. Serpentico
* ROH Television Championship Match: Komander def. Nick Wayne
