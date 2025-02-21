ROH On HonorClub Results 2.20.25: Komander Defends TV Title, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Thursday with Komander in action and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Wheeler Yuta def. Fuego Del Sol. Yuta choked out Del Sol afterward with a chain.

* Abadon def. Rachael Ellering

* Lexy Nair was interviewing Jacked Jameson when Griff Garrison, Cole Karter & Preston Vance walked in and offered to have him in their team for a their match tonight. Jameson accepted and they became The Frat House.

* The Von Erichs, The Outrunners & Top Flight def. Premier Athletes & The Frat House

* MxM Collection said in a promo that they were the rightful ROH World Tag Team Champions.

* Billie Starkz def. Hyan

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander def. Lee Johnson

* Gates of Agony def. Exodus Prime & an unnamed competitor

* Hechicero, Soberano Jr. & Bárbaro Cavernario def. Fuego, Dark Panther & Sammy Guevara. MxM Collection attacked Guevara post-match but Fuego & Dark Panther made the save and Guevara then hit Mansoor with a GTH