ROH On HonorClub Results 2.27.25: Blake Christian Battles Fuego del Sol, More
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub aired on Thursday with Blake Christian and Fuego Del Sol competing and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Esfinge, Atlantis & Fuego def. Gran Guerrero, Euforia & Rocky Romero
* La Catalina def. Lady Frost
* The Beast Mortos def. Adam Priest
* The Infantry def. Jimmy Wild & Rosario Grillo
* Blake Christian def. Fuego del Sol
* Athena cut a promo on La Catalina for not introducing herself to her and said she’s tired of people trying to take over “her” show. She said that she won’t be so nice to Catalina the next time they meet.
* Dark Panther def. Gravity
* Soberano Jr. & Los Depredadores vs. Máscara Dorada, Atlantis Jr. & Templario
ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG demands RESPECT from @LaCatalinagar!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/WJBAXk42hd
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 28, 2025
