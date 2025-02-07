ROH on HonorClub Results 2.6.25: Athena Competes In Return Match, More

The latest episode of ROH on HonorClub saw Athena make her return after her World Tour and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:

* Blake Christian def. Adam Priest

* Griff Garrison & Preston Vance def. Parea

* Athena & Billie Starkz cut a promo in which Athena said she had their tag team match canceled so that she could have a showcase, and told Starkz to sit and learn.

* Lee Johnson def. John Davis

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Carolina Cruz. Athena attacked Cruz post-match but Starks stopped her.

* Sammy Guevara def. Mansoor. MxM Collection attacked Guevara post-match.

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Match: Red Velvet def. Robyn Renegade

* The Outrunners def. Dark Order, Grizzled Young Veterans & Premier Athletes