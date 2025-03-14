ROH On HonorClub Results 3.13.25: Katsuyori Shibata Battles Lee Johnson, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Lee Johnson take on Katsuyori Shibata and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Spanish Announce Project def. Alpha Zo & CSJ

* Blake Christian def. Titus Alexander

* Leila Grey def. Lady Frost

* Gates Of Agony & Top Flight def. The Frat House & The Premier Athletes

* Dark Panther def. Aaron Solo. Panther confronted Komander afterward.

* Katsuyori Shibata def. Lee Johnson

* Mistico, Atlantis & Esfinge def. Rocky Romero, Gran Guerrero & Euforia