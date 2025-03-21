ROH On HonorClub Results 3.20.25: World TV Championship Match, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Komander put the World TV Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:

* Fuego & Sky Team def. Hechicero & Los Depredadores

* La Catalina def. Viva Van

* The Beast Mortos & Dralistico def. The Parea

* A video package previewed the ROH TV Title main event.

* ROH World Television Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Knight and AR Fox fought to a time-limit draw.

* Satnam Singh def. Sid Ellington

* Top Flight def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo

* The Outrunners appeared to promote a conference but the Infantry interrupted and it turned into a brawl.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander def. Dark Panther