wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 3.20.25: World TV Championship Match, More
March 20, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Komander put the World TV Championship on the line and more. You can see the results below from the HonorClub-airing show, per Fightful:
* Fuego & Sky Team def. Hechicero & Los Depredadores
* La Catalina def. Viva Van
* The Beast Mortos & Dralistico def. The Parea
* A video package previewed the ROH TV Title main event.
* ROH World Television Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Kevin Knight and AR Fox fought to a time-limit draw.
* Satnam Singh def. Sid Ellington
* Top Flight def. QT Marshall & Aaron Solo
* The Outrunners appeared to promote a conference but the Infantry interrupted and it turned into a brawl.
* ROH World Television Championship Match: Komander def. Dark Panther
More Trending Stories
- JBL Didn’t Have An Issue With the Blood In AEW’s Hollywood Ending
- Ted DiBiase Talks The Significance Of Winning A Title In Wrestling
- Goldberg Says He Should Have Been Less Protective Of His Character, Talks Potential Retirement Opponents
- Lex Luger Recalls Becoming Paralyzed, Being Found By Diamond Dallas Page