ROH On HonorClub Results 3.27.25: Athena & Diamante Team Up, More
This week’s ROH On HonorClub saw Athena and Diamante in tag team action and more, with the results now online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Athena told Diamante that she may be considered for the Minions in Training. Billie Starkz came in asking what was going on with the situation and Athena said it was time to bring something new to MIT and Starkz wasn’t needed for the evening.
* Dark Panther def. Okumura
* Willie Mack & The Sons of Texas def. Johnny TV & MxM Collection. Johnny TV & MxM Collection attacked Willie Mack post-match.
* Athena & Diamante def. Jordan Blu & Mazzerati
* Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari def. Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno. The Frat House were in the crowd watching the match.
* QT Marshall called out Paul Walter Hauser to meet him face-to-face if he wanted a match.
* Queen Aminata def. Viva Van
* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Titan def. Volador Jr., Rugido & Bárbaro Cavernario
