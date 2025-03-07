ROH On HonorClub Results 3.6.25: Athena Defends Women’s World Title, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Athena put the ROH Women’s World Championship on the line and more. You can see the full results from Thursday’s HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. La Catalina

* MxM Collection cut a promo backstage saying that they would watch The Sons of Texas’ match tonight.

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. McCalion & Slade

* Billie Starkz def. Mylo

* The Sons Of Texas def. Jon Cruz & Olumide. The MxM Collection tried to attack Rhodes and Guevara after the match but Rhodes hit Shattered Dreams on Mansoor and Guevara retrieved the stolen title belt.

* Thunder Rosa def. Britney Brooks

* Gravity & Bandido def. The Infantry

* Athena cut a promo backstage and Diamante attacked one of the minions she was with and said that she was Minion #1 now.

* The Gates of Agony def. The Wolf Zaddies

* Blue Panther, Blue Panther Jr. & Dark Panther def. Euforia, Valiente, & Gran Guerrero

MxM Collection @GREATBLACKOTAKU & @suavemansoor continue to hold the ROH World Tag Team Title HOSTAGE! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/7i0wXQI9pO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 7, 2025

