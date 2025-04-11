ROH on HonorClub Results 4.10.25: Bandido Battles Jay Lethal, More

Jay Lethal competed against Bandido in a ROH World Title Proving Ground match on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Johnny TV & MxM Collection def. Drake Daniels, Jordan Kross & Ryan Matthews

* Marina Shafir def. Nixi XS

* Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs challenged Johnny TV & MxM Collection to a match for next week.

* Tomohiro Ishii def. Preston Vance

* The Sons of Texas def. Davey Bang & Violence is Forever

* Taya Valkyrie challenged La Catalina to a match for next week, and the winner will get a ROH Women’s Television Championship match.

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Jay Lethal

The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions @dustinrhodes, @MarshallVonEric & @RossVonErich issue a challenge to MxM Collection for NEXT WEEK! Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/C5dafbwmpX — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2025