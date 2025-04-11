wrestling
ROH on HonorClub Results 4.10.25: Bandido Battles Jay Lethal, More
Jay Lethal competed against Bandido in a ROH World Title Proving Ground match on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* Johnny TV & MxM Collection def. Drake Daniels, Jordan Kross & Ryan Matthews
* Marina Shafir def. Nixi XS
* Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs challenged Johnny TV & MxM Collection to a match for next week.
* Tomohiro Ishii def. Preston Vance
* The Sons of Texas def. Davey Bang & Violence is Forever
* Taya Valkyrie challenged La Catalina to a match for next week, and the winner will get a ROH Women’s Television Championship match.
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Jay Lethal
The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions @dustinrhodes, @MarshallVonEric & @RossVonErich issue a challenge to MxM Collection for NEXT WEEK!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/C5dafbwmpX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2025
.@thetayavalkyrie has her sights SET on the ROH Women's World TV Championship. But, she has to go through her opponent next week @LaCatalinagar!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/CDmpopiz0n
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 10, 2025
