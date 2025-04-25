wrestling / News
ROH On Honorclub Results 4.24.25: Lance Archer Battles Crowbar, More
Lance Archer took on Crowbard on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* The Righteous & Premier Athletes def. The Kingdom & SAP
* Lance Archer def. Crowbar.
* A vignette aired for Nick Wayne after winning the ROH World Television Championship on last week’s Collision
* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Ashley Vox. La Catalina confronted Red Velvet after.
* Deonna Purazzo, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie were announced for the ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament.
* Mark Briscoe, AR Fox & Top Flight def. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty
The ROH Women's Pure Championship Tournament is heating up as @Miss_LeilaGrey, @thetayavalkyrie & former ROH Women's World Champion @DeonnaPurrazzo enter the tournament!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/x2ntMV5qCO
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 24, 2025
Your NEW ROH World TV Champion ‘The Prodigy’ @thenickwayne!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/Cr3RhCLCuZ
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) April 25, 2025
