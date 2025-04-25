ROH On Honorclub Results 4.24.25: Lance Archer Battles Crowbar, More

Lance Archer took on Crowbard on this week’s ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* The Righteous & Premier Athletes def. The Kingdom & SAP

* Lance Archer def. Crowbar.

* A vignette aired for Nick Wayne after winning the ROH World Television Championship on last week’s Collision

* ROH Women’s World Television Championship Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Ashley Vox. La Catalina confronted Red Velvet after.

* Deonna Purazzo, Leila Grey & Taya Valkyrie were announced for the ROH Women’s Pure Title Tournament.

* Mark Briscoe, AR Fox & Top Flight def. Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty

