ROH On HonorClub Results 4.3.25: Pure Championship Match, More

April 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub Lee Moriarty 4.3.25 Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Lee Moriarty defend the ROH Pure Championship and more. You can see the full results from Friday’s show below, ROH Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Sons of Texas def. Griff Garrison & Cole Karter
* Gates of Agony def. Cal Bloom & Deonn Rusman
* The Outrunners def. Premier Athletes
* The Infantry def. Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty def. AR Fox

