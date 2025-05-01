wrestling / News

ROH On HonorClub Results 5.1.25: Mina Shirakawa In Action, More

May 1, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On HonorClub 5-1-25 Mina Shirakawa Image Credit: ROH

Mina Shirakawa battled Leila Grey on the latest ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa def. Leila Grey
* MxM Collection & Johnny TV def. Rosario Grillo, Kameron Russell, & Allen Russell
* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. La Catalina.
* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. SAP. Bandido came out to make a save post-match.

