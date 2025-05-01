ROH On HonorClub Results 5.1.25: Mina Shirakawa In Action, More

Mina Shirakawa battled Leila Grey on the latest ROH on HonorClub, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Mina Shirakawa def. Leila Grey

* MxM Collection & Johnny TV def. Rosario Grillo, Kameron Russell, & Allen Russell

* ROH Women’s TV Championship Match: Red Velvet def. La Catalina.

* Cole Karter & Griff Garrison def. SAP. Bandido came out to make a save post-match.