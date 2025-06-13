wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 6.12.25: Bandido Battles Monsoor, More
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured Mansoor in a Proving Ground Match against Bandido, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per PWInsider:
* Shane Taylor Promotions cut a promo backstage and Shane Taylor said that every match for them is a main event going forward.
* Atlantis Jr. and Templario def. Magnus and Volador Jr.
* Preston Vance def. Evil Uno. The Frat House attacked Uno and Alex Reynolds until John Silver comes out to make the save.
* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Providing Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Harleen Lopez
* The Dark Order had a segment back stage where they celebrated John Silver’s return and talked trash about the Frat House, challenging them to a trios match.
* Shane Taylor Promotions def. Vaughn Vertigo, Martian Webb, Riley Reinhart, and Joe Demaro
* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Mansoor
* Lee Johnson came out after the main event and distracted Bandido so that Blake Christian could attack him. They beat him down until Mascara Dorada made the save.
“STP is tired of being patient!”
Shane Taylor Promotions want it ALL!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/fQP3bmNwgd
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 12, 2025
The ROH Women’s World TV Champion @Thee_Red_Velvet is on her way to Mexico!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/M1Vn2li4J4
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 12, 2025
The meat man is BACK as @SilverNumber1 alongside @EvilUno & @YTAlexReynolds call out The Frat House!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/ujWXhHrN5W
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 12, 2025
ROH World TV Champion @thenickwayne puts himself to the test as he entered NJPW’s Best of the Super Juniors 32!https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/PNC2VMQZbo
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 13, 2025
