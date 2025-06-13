ROH On HonorClub Results 6.12.25: Bandido Battles Monsoor, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured Mansoor in a Proving Ground Match against Bandido, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the show, per PWInsider:

* Shane Taylor Promotions cut a promo backstage and Shane Taylor said that every match for them is a main event going forward.

* Atlantis Jr. and Templario def. Magnus and Volador Jr.

* Preston Vance def. Evil Uno. The Frat House attacked Uno and Alex Reynolds until John Silver comes out to make the save.

* ROH Women’s World TV Championship Providing Ground Match: Red Velvet def. Harleen Lopez

* The Dark Order had a segment back stage where they celebrated John Silver’s return and talked trash about the Frat House, challenging them to a trios match.

* Shane Taylor Promotions def. Vaughn Vertigo, Martian Webb, Riley Reinhart, and Joe Demaro

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Bandido def. Mansoor

* Lee Johnson came out after the main event and distracted Bandido so that Blake Christian could attack him. They beat him down until Mascara Dorada made the save.

