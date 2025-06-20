ROH On HonorClub Results 6.19.25: Deonna Purrazzo In Pure Rules Match, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Deonna Purrazzo in Pure Rules action and more. You can see the results below from this week’s show, which aired on HonorClub, per PWInsider:

* Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty def. Sal Mistretta & Anthony Gangone

* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Marti Belle

* The Frat House had a backstage segment where they took shots at The Dark Order, particularly John Silver and said that if the Order wanted a trios match they’d get one.

* Lance Archer def. Aaron Solo

* Miyu Yamashita def. Brooke Havok

* Mark Sterling was backstage with the Premiere Athletes and told them that he got their last match thrown out by the state of Michigan and expunged, along with several other 2025 matches which means they’re undefeated in 2025. Tony Nese said there’s no one buying the “Athletes Suck” shirt and they said they’re going to take their momentum to the ROH World Tag Team Championships.

* Top Flight & The Kingdom def. The Infantry & Grizzled Young Veterans