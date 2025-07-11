wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 7.10.25: Eight-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured an eight-man tag team main event and more, with the results now online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful, along with the YouTube stream of the show:
* Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. def. SAP
* Bandido cut a backstage promo saying that he would keep the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor against Konosuke Takeshita.
* Adam Priest def. Aaron Solo
* Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Danger Ross, LiveWire Charlie & Alan Breeze. The Dark Order challenged the Frat House to a match at Supercard of Honor afterward.
* The Infantry confronted Sammy Guevara & Dustin Rhodes in a segment ahead of their Supercard of Honor match.
* Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo def. Rachael Ellering
* Athena promised to destroy Thunder Rosa at Supercard of Honor in a backstage promo.
* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs def. Grizzled Young Veterans & Premier Athletes
