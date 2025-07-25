wrestling / News

ROH On HonorClub Results 7.24.25: Nick Wayne in Action, More

July 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH On Honor Club 7-24-25 Image Credit: ROH

Nick Wayne competed in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henr& JD Drake).
* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentino
* The Dark cut a promo where they vowed to come for the titles in ROH.
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. David Ali & Isaiah Moore.
* A vignette hyping the Athena & Toni Storm feud.
* Trish Adora def. Aleah James
* The Premier Athletes cut a promo and called out the Sons of Texas
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco

