ROH On HonorClub Results 7.24.25: Nick Wayne in Action, More
Nick Wayne competed in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henr& JD Drake).
* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentino
* The Dark cut a promo where they vowed to come for the titles in ROH.
* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. David Ali & Isaiah Moore.
* A vignette hyping the Athena & Toni Storm feud.
* Trish Adora def. Aleah James
* The Premier Athletes cut a promo and called out the Sons of Texas
* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco
.@MarkSterlingEsq and the Premier Athletes, @TonyNese and @AriyaDaivari, set the record straight and send a message to the current ROH World Tag Team Champions, the Sons of Texas.
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2025
Consistency is the name of the game for @SilverNumber1, @YTAlexReynolds & @EvilUno as the Dark Order is FOREVER!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 24, 2025
