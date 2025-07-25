ROH On HonorClub Results 7.24.25: Nick Wayne in Action, More

Nick Wayne competed in the main event of this week’s ROH On Honor Club, and the results are online. You can check out the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) def. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henr& JD Drake).

* The Beast Mortos def. Serpentino

* The Dark cut a promo where they vowed to come for the titles in ROH.

* Lee Johnson & Blake Christian def. David Ali & Isaiah Moore.

* A vignette hyping the Athena & Toni Storm feud.

* Trish Adora def. Aleah James

* The Premier Athletes cut a promo and called out the Sons of Texas

* ROH World TV Championship Proving Ground Match: Nick Wayne def. Gringo Loco