ROH on HonorClub Results 7.3.25: #1 Contender’s Match, More

The latest episode of ROH on HonorClub featured a #1 contender's match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles and more.

* Wheeler Yuta def. Alex Zayne

* A vignette aired hyping Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor.

* The Infantry cut a promo wishing people a happy Fourth of July

* SAP def. Midnight Heat

* The Frat House had a pledge party with the Dark Order interrupting. They had a game where the loser had to pick up the tab and the Frat House won.

* Pure Rules Match: Serena Deeb def. B3CCA. Trish Adora appeared on the ramp after, taking notes.

* ROH Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Infantry def. Top Flight

