wrestling / News
ROH on HonorClub Results 7.3.25: #1 Contender’s Match, More
The latest episode of ROH on HonorClub featured a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles and more. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:
* Wheeler Yuta def. Alex Zayne
* A vignette aired hyping Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor.
* The Infantry cut a promo wishing people a happy Fourth of July
* SAP def. Midnight Heat
* The Frat House had a pledge party with the Dark Order interrupting. They had a game where the loser had to pick up the tab and the Frat House won.
* Pure Rules Match: Serena Deeb def. B3CCA. Trish Adora appeared on the ramp after, taking notes.
* ROH Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Infantry def. Top Flight
NEXT FRIDAY! Live on Honor Club!
The longest reigning ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG takes on the challenger @thunderrosa22 at Supercard of Honor!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/5htA6kgKNU
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 3, 2025
Before they take on Top Flight for the number one contender spot for the ROH World Tag Team Titles later tonight.
The Infantry @CarlieBravo, @ShawnDean773 & @TrishAdora202 want to wish you a Happy 4th of July!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/ootv4rXEKp
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 3, 2025
Dark Order @YTAlexReynolds, @EvilUno & @SilverNumber1 decided to crash the pledge party held by The Frat House @Pres10Vance, @realcolekarter, @JackedJameson & @griffgarrison1!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/8hCnk50Qdp
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 3, 2025