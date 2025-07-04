wrestling / News

ROH on HonorClub Results 7.3.25: #1 Contender’s Match, More

July 3, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH on HonorClub featured a #1 contender’s match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles and more. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:

* Wheeler Yuta def. Alex Zayne
* A vignette aired hyping Athena vs. Thunder Rosa at ROH Supercard of Honor.
* The Infantry cut a promo wishing people a happy Fourth of July
* SAP def. Midnight Heat
* The Frat House had a pledge party with the Dark Order interrupting. They had a game where the loser had to pick up the tab and the Frat House won.
* Pure Rules Match: Serena Deeb def. B3CCA. Trish Adora appeared on the ramp after, taking notes.
* ROH Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match: The Infantry def. Top Flight

