ROH On HonorClub Results 8.7.25: Bandido Battles Gringo Loco, More

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured Bandido in action and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:

* ROH World Championship Eliminator Match: Bandido def. Gringo Loco.
* A video package promoted Místico.
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. GPA & Hunter Holdcraft
* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson said backstage that they were looking toward the ROH World Tag Team Titles.
* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Missa Kate & Laynie Luck
* Depredadores def. Dark Order
* QT Marshall invited Paul Walter Hauser to the upcoming ROH tapings in Virginia.
* Sky Team def. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

