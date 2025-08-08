wrestling / News
ROH On HonorClub Results 8.7.25: Bandido Battles Gringo Loco, More
The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub featured Bandido in action and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results for the show below, per Fightful:
* ROH World Championship Eliminator Match: Bandido def. Gringo Loco.
* A video package promoted Místico.
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh def. GPA & Hunter Holdcraft
* Blake Christian & Lee Johnson said backstage that they were looking toward the ROH World Tag Team Titles.
* Athena & Billie Starkz def. Missa Kate & Laynie Luck
* Depredadores def. Dark Order
* QT Marshall invited Paul Walter Hauser to the upcoming ROH tapings in Virginia.
* Sky Team def. Lee Johnson & Blake Christian
.@BigShottyLee and @_BlakeChristian have been on a hot streak in Ring of Honor, and now they’ve set their sights on the ROH World Tag Team Titles!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/C4MPzq4Md8
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 7, 2025
.@QTMarshall heard what Paul Walter Hauser had to say last week on ROH TV, and now he’s ready to respond with a message of his own!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/cCKdLFr1mN
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 7, 2025
Tag team action is underway as @CMLL_OFICIAL World Trios Champions @MascaraDoradMD and @caristicomx face @BigShottyLee and @_BlakeChristian!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf pic.twitter.com/5qjLjnfvLD
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 7, 2025
