ROH on HonorClub Tapings Added To AEW Residency In Arlington

All Elite Wrestling has announced two Ring of Honor taping sessions for the upcoming residency in Arlington, TX. One of the tapings happens on July 28 and the other on August 11. The residency will also include ROH Death Before Dishonor, which happens on July 26. All ROH events, as well as the planned AEW events, will take place at the Esports Stadium Arlington. The updated schedule includes:

* Saturday, July 20 – AEW: Collision

* Friday, July 26 – ROH: Death Before Dishonor

* Saturday, July 27 – AEW: Collision

* Sunday, July 28 – ROH on HonorClub Taping (1pm session and 6pm session)

* Thursday, August 1 – AEW: Collision (Taped to air Saturday, August 3)

* Saturday, August 10 – AEW: Collision

* Sunday, August 11 – ROH on HonorClub Taping (1pm session and 6pm session)

* Saturday, August 17 – AEW: Collision