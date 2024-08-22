Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup

Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs vs. Undisputed Kingdom & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

* Atlantis Jr, Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona)

* Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush

* Tiara James vs. Marina Shafir

* Angelico vs. Aaron Solo

* Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto vs. Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic

* EJ Nduka vs. TBD

* Abadon vs. TBD

* Komander vs. TBD

* MxM Collection vs. TBD

* Trish Adora vs. TBD