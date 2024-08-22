wrestling / News
Tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV Lineup
August 22, 2024 | Posted by
Ring of Honor will present a new episode of ROH TV on Honorclub tonight, with multiple matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs vs. Undisputed Kingdom & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
* Atlantis Jr, Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona)
* Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush
* Tiara James vs. Marina Shafir
* Angelico vs. Aaron Solo
* Jacoby Watts & Nick Comoroto vs. Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic
* EJ Nduka vs. TBD
* Abadon vs. TBD
* Komander vs. TBD
* MxM Collection vs. TBD
* Trish Adora vs. TBD
More Trending Stories
- Major Name Possibly Heading to AEW All In: London (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shockmaster’s Failed WCW Debut
- Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage