ROH on HonorClub TV Taping Spoilers From Springfield

– Ring of Honor (ROH) held another set of HonorClub TV tapings last night at the the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri along with AEW Collision. Below are some results from the TV tapings, via Cagematch.net:

* Abadon beat Judie Azul.

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarter Final Round Match: Red Velvet beat Leyla Hirsch.

* ROH Women’s World Television Title Tournament Quarter Final Round Match: Queen Aminata beat Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV).

* Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) beat Blake Christian.

* Taiji Ishimori beat Jacoby Watts.

* Lee Johnson beat Mike Sydal.

* Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) beat The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) and Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel and Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico).

* Custody Of The Boys Match: Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie) defeated Dalton Castle (w/Brandon & Brent) to gain custody of The Boys.